WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and
Sewer Authority has reached a settlement with the U.S.
government to make major upgrades to its systems, the Justice
Department said on Tuesday, adding that because of the
territory's current financial hardships it had waived fines for
violating environmental rules.
Under the agreement, the authority, known as PRASA, will
spend $1.5 billion on improvements and also invest $120 million
to construct sewers for communities surrounding the Martin Pena
Canal, the department said.
At the same time, the agreement calls for focusing on the
worst infrastructure problems, given the shortfalls and
financial stresses that the authority has now faced for months.
Currently all three credit agencies rate PRASA as junk.
"The United States has taken Puerto Rico's financial hardship
into account by prioritizing the most critical projects first,
and allowing a phased in approach in other areas, but let me be
clear that these requirements are necessary for the long-term
health and safety of San Juan area residents," Assistant
Attorney General John Cruden said in a statement.
The authority had allegedly released untreated sewage and
other pollutants into the San Juan Bay, Condado Lagoon, Martin
Pena Canal and the Atlantic Ocean, violating the Clean Water
Act, according to the Justice Department. It had also failed to
report discharges, limit effluent and meet operations and
maintenance obligations, the department said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Beech)