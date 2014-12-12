NEW YORK Dec 12 Puerto Rico's general fund tax revenue collections totaled $451.9 million in November, down $21.2 million from the year-ago period and slightly below target, according to a statement from Puerto Rico's Treasury.

The November tax take was $3.2 million below the Treasury's target, bringing the shortfall since the start of the financial year on July 1 to $32.5 million, according to the statement dated Dec. 11.

Puerto Rico is attempting to deliver its first balanced budget in years this fiscal year and tax revenues are closely monitored by investors holding over $70 billion of total debt in Puerto Rico.

At $2.9 billion, general fund tax revenues from July to November were $131.8 million lower than the same period last year. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)