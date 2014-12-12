NEW YORK Dec 12 Puerto Rico's general fund tax
revenue collections totaled $451.9 million in November, down
$21.2 million from the year-ago period and slightly below
target, according to a statement from Puerto Rico's Treasury.
The November tax take was $3.2 million below the Treasury's
target, bringing the shortfall since the start of the financial
year on July 1 to $32.5 million, according to the statement
dated Dec. 11.
Puerto Rico is attempting to deliver its first balanced
budget in years this fiscal year and tax revenues are closely
monitored by investors holding over $70 billion of total debt in
Puerto Rico.
At $2.9 billion, general fund tax revenues from July to
November were $131.8 million lower than the same period last
year.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy)