Aug 6 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's (PREPA) debt holders can expect to recover 65 to 70 percent of their investment under the utility's latest restructuring plan, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

A default is a "virtual certainty," and the recovery rates are at the lower end of Moody's expectations given PREPA's rating by the agency, it said in a report.

Bondholders own $8 billion of PREPA's total $9 billion debt load.

In the restructuring plan filed last month, PREPA proposed that uninsured bondholders exchange their holdings for "turbo bonds" with no principal payments for the first five years.

Bondholders also made public their own restructuring plan last month, which the utility has criticized. That plan calls for splitting about $8 billion of PREPA's debt into two tranches, including one consisting of capital appreciation bonds.

"The proposals and counterproposals are quite consistent in their broad outlines, which shows some progress," Moody's said. "Moreover, even if a broad agreement between PREPA and its creditors is reached, very substantial execution risk remains, particularly given the weak economic conditions on the island."

PREPA has until Sept. 1 to execute a restructuring agreement, under a forbearance agreement with creditors that protects the utility from lawsuits until Sept. 15 while sides negotiate.