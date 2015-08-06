Aug 6 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's
(PREPA) debt holders can expect to recover 65 to 70 percent of
their investment under the utility's latest restructuring plan,
Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
A default is a "virtual certainty," and the recovery rates
are at the lower end of Moody's expectations given PREPA's
rating by the agency, it said in a report.
Bondholders own $8 billion of PREPA's total $9 billion debt
load.
In the restructuring plan filed last month, PREPA proposed
that uninsured bondholders exchange their holdings for "turbo
bonds" with no principal payments for the first five years.
Bondholders also made public their own restructuring plan
last month, which the utility has criticized. That plan calls
for splitting about $8 billion of PREPA's debt into two
tranches, including one consisting of capital appreciation
bonds.
"The proposals and counterproposals are quite consistent in
their broad outlines, which shows some progress," Moody's said.
"Moreover, even if a broad agreement between PREPA and its
creditors is reached, very substantial execution risk remains,
particularly given the weak economic conditions on the island."
PREPA has until Sept. 1 to execute a restructuring
agreement, under a forbearance agreement with creditors that
protects the utility from lawsuits until Sept. 15 while sides
negotiate.
