July 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday assigned its triple-B rating to the Puerto Rico Electric
Power Authority's (Prepa) 2013A revenue bonds. The outlook is
stable.
The $600 million revenue bonds are scheduled to sell during
the week of Aug. 5 and will represent the Caribbean island's
return to the municipal bond market after more than a year.
S&P, which affirmed its triple-B rating on the authorities'
parity debt, said Prepa had $7.9 billion of power revenue bonds
outstanding.
"The rating reflects our opinion of both the continuing
weakness of the island's economy and the utility's own
challenges," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Judith Waite.
The authority faces challenges from its requirement to
maintain a 50 percent capacity margin due to its isolation, its
dependence on fuel oil, large capital requirements for its
transmission system, weakened debt service coverage and limited
liquidity, S&P said.