Sept 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday revised its outlook on Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp's first- and second-lien bonds to negative from stable.

The revision reflects Puerto Rico's declining economic and population trends, S&P credit analyst David Hitchcock said in a news release.

The change in outlook by S&P, affecting so-called COFINA bonds, comes less than a week after Puerto Rico finance officials said they would seek to expand the agency's capacity to issue bonds.

S&P said the agency's debt-service coverage was strong but worried that needed growth in the sales taxes backing the revenue bonds might be fall short.

With a population of 3.7 million, the Caribbean island's economy is struggling again after emerging from a six-year recession. It pays the highest interest rate of any big issuer in America's tax-free market and has debt of about $70 billion.

Any downgrade in the AA-minus and A-plus ratings S&P has on the COFINA bonds would be likely limited to one notch, the ratings group said.

In San Juan, finance officials welcomed S&P's reaffirmation of its current COFINA ratings and said they were considering another COFINA offering this year under a revised financing plan for the commonwealth.

"We currently have a range of additional liquidity options," said Jose Pagan, interim president of the island's Government Development Bank. "Banks and other financial institutions continue to lend to the Commonwealth, as evidenced by a $125 million tax and revenue anticipation note closed with Bank of America on September 27."

Earlier this month, after some of Puerto Rico's tax-free yields top 10 percent, the finance officials throttled back plans to borrow about $3 billion in the U.S. municipal bond markets before year-end. They now see additional 2013 bond issuance of $500 million to $1.2 billion but have announced no details.