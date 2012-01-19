PARIS Jan 19 Spanish fashion and perfume group Puig, which last year became the majority owner of Jean-Paul Gaultier, named the former head of fashion company Chloe, Ralph Toledano, president of its fashion division on Thursday.

Toledano, who will begin the new role on Jan. 30, will work initially with the Jean Paul Gaultier house and subsequently with Nina Ricci, which Puig has owned since 1998.

"The creation of this new position reinforces our strategic commitment to strengthening our fashion activities and to continuing to develop them in the future," Puig Vice-Chairman Manuel Puig said in a statement.

Family-owned Puig makes perfume for fashion houses Prada, Valentino and Comme des Garcons and owns fashion brands Carolina Herrera and Paco Rabanne.