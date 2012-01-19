PARIS Jan 19 Spanish fashion and perfume
group Puig, which last year became the majority owner of
Jean-Paul Gaultier, named the former head of fashion company
Chloe, Ralph Toledano, president of its fashion division on
Thursday.
Toledano, who will begin the new role on Jan. 30, will work
initially with the Jean Paul Gaultier house and subsequently
with Nina Ricci, which Puig has owned since 1998.
"The creation of this new position reinforces our strategic
commitment to strengthening our fashion activities and to
continuing to develop them in the future," Puig Vice-Chairman
Manuel Puig said in a statement.
Family-owned Puig makes perfume for fashion houses Prada,
Valentino and Comme des Garcons and owns fashion brands Carolina
Herrera and Paco Rabanne.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb and Helen
Massy-Beresford)