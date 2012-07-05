Banks, utilities steady European shares ahead of UK election
WARSAW, July 5 Management at chemical group Pulawy negatively assessed the takeover bid from local rival Synthos, saying the price offered was significantly lower than the fair value.
In a statement on Thursday Pulawy also said that the board will recommend the company's shareholders not to sell their stakes.
Synthos, controlled by one of Poland's wealthiest man Michal Solowow, launched a 1.96 billion zloty ($576.06 million) bid for state-owned Pulawy over two weeks ago as part of a wave of ownership shifts in the chemical sector.
Poland's Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets and controls Pulawy via its over-50 percent stake, had said earlier it would analyse the offer. ($1 = 3.4025 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
