BRIEF-Photocure Q1 operating loss widens to NOK 10.4 mln
* REPORTED A HEXVIX/CYSVIEW REVENUE GROWTH OF 9% TO NOK 36.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 (Q1 2016: NOK 33.5)
May 25 Pulike Biological Engineering Inc :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 30 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
* REG-BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BIOCARTIS LAUNCHES CE-MARKED IVD NRAS TEST FOR COLORECTAL CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)