(Repeats story originally published on Sunday)
NEW YORK, April 18 The Pulitzer Prizes,
established in 1917 with a bequest from trail-blazing publisher
Joseph Pulitzer, are marking their 100th year on Monday with the
announcement of the winners of what are regarded as the most
prestigious awards in American journalism.
The Pulitzers recognize excellence in categories that range
from breaking news reporting to public service articles to
feature photography. In addition to the journalism awards, there
are prizes in fiction, history, drama, music and other literary
forms.
All told, there are 21 prizes in play every year. Winners
are selected by an independent board after judges make
nominations from a total of 2,400 entries across the range of
categories. The board has the option of naming no winner in any
category.
The announcement takes place at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on
Monday at New York's Columbia University, which founded its
School of Journalism with an endowment from Joseph Pulitzer,
publisher of the New York World and other U.S. newspapers in the
late 19th and early 20th centuries. His will provided funding
for the prizes in the early years and named Columbia to
administer them.
Over the years, the New York Times has taken more awards
than any other news organization, receiving 117 Pulitzer Prizes
and citations, according to the newspaper's website.
Last year the paper won three Pulitzers, including an
international reporting prize for its coverage of the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa.
Last year's Pulitzer for Public Service went to Charleston,
South Carolina's Post and Courier for its series on domestic
violence.
In the inaugural awards in 1917, Herbert Bayard Swope of the
New York World was the prize winner in reporting for a series of
articles entitled "Inside the German Empire," while the New York
Tribune won the award for editorial writing on its piece on the
first anniversary of the sinking of the Lusitania.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Frank McGurty and Mary
Milliken)