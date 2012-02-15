MUMBAI Feb 15 India's pulses import is likely to rise 7.7 percent to 2.8 million tonnes in 2011/12 financial year ending in March, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rajiv Aggarwal told reporters on Wednesday.

The world's biggest producer has imported 2.4 million tonnes pulses in April-December, slightly higher compared with 2.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, he said.