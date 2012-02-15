MUMBAI Feb 15 Global pulses output in 2012 is likely to fall from last year's 62 million tonnes due to lower production in the world's largest producer India, Hakan Bahceci, head of International Pulse Trade and Industry Confederation told reporters on Wednesday.

India's pulses production in 2011/12 crop year ending in July is estimated to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 tonnes, the country's agriculture department said earlier this month.

However, India's kabuli chickpea production is likely to rise to 350,000 tonnes in 2012, from last year's 320,000 tonnes, Bahceci said.

India is the world's biggest consumer and importer of pulses. It imports pulses mainly from Myanmar, Australia and Canada to bridge the mismatch between local production and demand. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)