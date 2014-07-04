July 4Pulsion Medical Systems SE
* Says administrative board approves a domination and profit and
loss transfer agreement between Pulsion as controlled entity and
MAQUET Medical Systems AG, subsidiary of Getinge AB,
as controlling entity
* Says MAQUET owns 78.26 pct of shares of Pulsion Medical
Systems
* Says MAQUET offers to acquire shares of minority shareholders
of Pulsion Medical Systems SE for 17.03 euros per share in cash
* Says deal also provides for annual recurring compensation
payment of 1.02 euros gross (0.86 euros net based on current
taxation) per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: