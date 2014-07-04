July 4Pulsion Medical Systems SE

* Says administrative board approves a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Pulsion as controlled entity and MAQUET Medical Systems AG, subsidiary of Getinge AB, as controlling entity * Says MAQUET owns 78.26 pct of shares of Pulsion Medical Systems * Says MAQUET offers to acquire shares of minority shareholders of Pulsion Medical Systems SE for 17.03 euros per share in cash * Says deal also provides for annual recurring compensation payment of 1.02 euros gross (0.86 euros net based on current taxation) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: