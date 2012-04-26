April 26 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 2 U.S.
homebuilder, posted a narrower quarterly loss and the biggest
jump in new orders in seven quarters, in the latest sign of a
U.S. housing market recovery.
The company's shares rose more than 5 percent after Pulte
said it sold more homes over the previous year and its orders
rose 15 percent for the quarter ended March 31.
Demand for new homes is rising, Pulte Chief Executive
Richard Dugas Jr. told analysts on a conference call on
Thursday. "Buyers have a sense of urgency and an increasing fear
of loss that a home not purchased today may not be there
tomorrow."
A realtors' trade group said on Thursday that existing home
sales reached their highest level in nearly two years.
Other major homebuilders have also reported stronger orders.
But some analysts noted mammoth obstacles, including a large
number of foreclosed homes that have yet to be sold and a job
market that is still weak. Investors have sold short about a
third of Pulte's shares, in a bet they will drop.
Since October, homebuilders' shares have been on a tear. The
Standard & Poor's Homebuilders exchange-traded fund has gained
70 percent, and Pulte's shares have almost tripled in value,
versus the S&P500's 29 percent gain in the same period.
Rents are rising in many areas, making purchasing a house
comparatively more attractive, which should help homebuilders,
analysts said. And the job market is showing early signs of
recovering, even if unemployment is still high.
"Homes are insanely affordable, and we have data that has
never been this good," said Stan Humphries, chief economist of
Zillow.com. "As soon as the jobs get stronger, people are going
to start buying homes in droves."
Pulte, which sells homes under brands including Centex,
Pulte Homes and Del Webb, said its net loss shrank to $11.7
million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter from $39.5
million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.
Earlier this week, D.R. Horton Inc, the largest publicly
traded homebuilder and Pulte's top rival, reported
stronger-than-expected-earnings and a third straight quarterly
jump in new home orders.
And in late March, Lennar Corp, the third-largest U.S.
homebuilder, also reported a sharp rise in new orders.
Shares of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Pulte have almost
tripled since October 2011, when they touched their lowest level
in more than 14 years.
They were up 51 cents to $9.20 on the New York Stock
Exchange shortly after midday.