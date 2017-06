April 26 PulteGroup Inc, the second largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a narrower quarterly loss as new home orders jumped 15 percent.

First-quarter net loss fell to $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, from $39.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

New orders jumped to 4,991 units from 4,345 in the year-ago quarter.