Feb 2 PulteGroup Inc, the second largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a fourth-quarter profit and said it was optimistic about a recovery in the housing market in 2012.

Pulte's fourth-quarter net income was $14 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $165 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

The homebuilder's results include charges from debt repurchase and gains from land sales.

Total revenue rose 1 percent to $1.26 billion.

New orders in the quarter were 3,084 homes, up about 1 percent. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.1 billion.