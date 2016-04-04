April 4 PulteGroup Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Richard Dugas would retire effective May 2017, bowing to a demand from founder and Chairman Emeritus Bill Pulte.

"In an effort to avoid a contested public battle that would not be in the interests of shareholders, Mr. Dugas offered to accelerate and make public the Board's succession plan, prompting today's announcement," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)