April 4 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc
said Chief Executive Richard Dugas would retire effective May
2017, bowing to a demand from founder and Chairman Emeritus Bill
Pulte.
Dugas's decision to retire after nearly 13 years at the helm
comes as Pulte is seeking a "different direction" for the No. 3
U.S. homebuilder by home sales, PulteGroup said.
Pulte, however, said the year-long succession plan fell "far
short of the short-term leadership change" that the company
needs. In a letter to shareholders, he reiterated his "extreme
disappointment" in the leadership of Dugas and asked the board
to speed up the succession plan.
PulteGroup's shares fell as much as 9.8 percent before
closing down 6.6 percent at $17.21.
"In an effort to avoid a contested public battle that would
not be in the interests of shareholders, Mr. Dugas offered to
accelerate and make public the board's succession plan,
prompting today's announcement," the company said earlier on
Monday.
PulteGroup, which was the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder until 2014,
has been unable to take full advantage of a steady recovery in
the nationwide housing market.
The housing market in Texas, PulteGroup's biggest market by
home closings in 2015, has been affected by a sharp drop in oil
prices.
The company's home sales have also underperformed those of
larger rivals D.R. Horton Inc and Lennar Corp,
as labor shortages delayed home closings and rising costs hit
margins.
"I was surprised by this announcement," Susquehanna
Financial Group analyst Jack Micenko told Reuters.
"I found the comment about 'demanding immediate change in
CEO' as extremely strong wording and not consistent with the
progress Dugas had made at the company."
Under Dugas, who has been with the company for nearly 22
years, the company's market value has grown to about $6.5
billion from $2.7 billion at the beginning of 2004.
Micenko said pushing for change at this point seemed to be
the wrong solution, adding that Dugas was not responsible for
the company's lagging stock price.
Up to Friday's close, PulteGroup's stock had fallen about 19
percent in the past 12 months, compared with a 2.2 percent rise
in the Dow Jones U.S. Household Goods & Home Construction index
.
PulteGroup's board has formed a special committee of
independent directors to search for Dugas's successor, the
company said.
