Sept 8 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc said it appointed Ryan Marshall chief executive, effective immediately.

The company also added Bill Pulte, the grandson of founder and largest shareholder William Pulte, to its board.

Marshall will replace Richard Dugas, who announced his retirement in April, bowing to pressure from William Pulte.

Marshall was most recently the company's president, responsible for its homebuilding, marketing and strategy operations, PulteGroup said on Thursday.

PulteGroup, which was the No.2 U.S. homebuilder until 2014, has been unable to take full advantage of a steady recovery in the nationwide housing market as its biggest market, Texas, has been hurt by a sharp drop in oil prices.

In July, William Pulte said in a letter to shareholders that the company had a lot of ground to cover, mainly on cost controls and home sales.

PulteGroup shares were down slightly at $21.01 in morning trading. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)