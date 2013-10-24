* Reports higher third-quarter gross margins
* Average selling price rises 11 pct
* Sets aside $1.6 billion to invest in land in 2014
* Shares rise as much as 7 pct
By Mridhula Raghavan and Sagarika Jaisinghani
Oct 24 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 2 U.S.
homebuilder, said a slowdown in new home orders would be
"short-lived" as Americans return to the market after a period
of economic uncertainty.
PulteGroup also reported fatter margins and higher selling
prices for the third quarter. Its shares rose as much as 7
percent on Thursday, pulling up the Dow Jones Home Construction
index by 3 percent.
"The slowdown (in orders) will ultimately prove to be
short-lived within a sustained, multi-year housing recovery,"
Chief Executive Richard Dugas said in a statement.
Mortgage rates began rising in May and touched a two-year
high in July after the Federal Reserve started talking about
easing the stimulus put in place during the crisis.
Already put off by higher rates, some would-be home buyers
deferred big purchases in September given the potential of a
U.S. government shutdown and a debt default.
The ongoing threat of a debt default is expected to hurt
housing demand in the current quarter, before easing in 2014,
according to analysts.
PulteGroup's orders - a key indicator for builders, who do
not book revenue until they finish a house - fell 17 percent to
3,781 homes in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
The company's orders have also suffered this year due to a
shortage of land on which to build, putting it at a disadvantage
to builders that built up their land banks through the last
economic crisis.
MARGINS EXPAND
PulteGroup expects to nearly double its spending on land and
development to $1.4 billion this year, and will increase the
amount to $1.6 billion in 2014.
The company, along with No. 1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton
Inc, is building up its land bank to catch up with
Lennar Corp and Toll Brothers Inc, which have
the strongest land banks among the large U.S. homebuilders.
PulteGroup's gross margins expanded to 20.9 percent in the
third quarter from 17.0 percent a year earlier. The average
selling price of its homes rose 11 percent to $310,000.
"What we do like about the story is really the gross margin
control," Williams Financial Group analyst David Williams said.
Net profit rose to $2.28 billion, or $5.87 per share, from
$116.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results include the reversal of a deferred tax asset
valuation allowance of $2.1 billion, or $5.42 per share.
Excluding this reversal, PulteGroup earned 45 cents per
share in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Home sale revenue rose 21 percent to $1.49 billion.
Shares of the company were up 5 percent at $17.55 in late
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.