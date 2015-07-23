Warner Bros releases trailer of "Blade Runner" sequel
May 9 Warner Bros has released the first theatrical trailer for "Blade Runner 2049", the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott science fiction thriller "Blade Runner".
July 23 PulteGroup Inc, the third largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled from a year earlier as costs declined.
The company's net income rose to $103.3 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $41.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter includes a pre-tax benefit of $27 million, or 5 cents per share, from a legal settlement.
Total revenue fell 0.5 percent to $1.28 billion.
The company's selling, general and administrative expenses, the largest chunk of its costs, declined 43.4 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
