Oct 22 PulteGroup Inc, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer homes.

The company said on Thursday its average selling price rose 0.6 percent to $336,000.

Net income fell to $107.8 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $140.5 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

PulteGroup said it took $9 million in charges linked to litigation-related reserve adjustments.

Total revenue fell 5.5 percent to $1.51 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)