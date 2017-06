July 26 PulteGroup Inc, the second largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a quarterly profit and a sharp jump in new orders as the company benefited from a stabilization in housing recovery.

Pulte posted a second-quarter net income of $42 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $55 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Results include land and restructuring charges, the company said.

Net new orders jumped 32 percent to 5,578 units.