April 23 PulteGroup Inc reported a
surprise 27 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer
homes due to construction delays, sending its shares down 8
percent in premarket trading.
PulteGroup's sales fell 2 percent to 3,365 homes in the
first quarter ended March 31, while average selling price rose
at the slowest rate in more than three years.
Average price rose 2 percent to $323,000 per home.
Gross margins fell to 22.7 percent from 23.8 percent.
Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial
services revenue, was flat at $1.09 billion.
Total revenue rose 1.3 percent to $1.13 billion.
Net income fell to $55 million, or 15 cents per share, in
the quarter, from $74.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a year
earlier when net income included a benefit of 2 cents per share
related to the reversal of mortgage repurchase reserves.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents on
revenue $1.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close of $21.69 on the New York Stock
Exchange, the stock had risen about 7 percent this year, while
the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction index gained
about 1 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)