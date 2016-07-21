* Appoints 3 board directors as part of deal with Elliott
* Q2 profit rises 14 pct
* Board approves $1 bln increase in share buyback
* Shares rise 5.3 pct
(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
By Ankit Ajmera and Michael Flaherty
July 21 PulteGroup Inc said on Thursday
it has appointed three new directors to its board as part of a
settlement deal with Elliott Management Corp, the hedge fund
founded by billionaire Paul Singer.
Shares of the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder rose as much as 5.3
percent to close at $21.51.
The appointment comes as the company searches for a new
chief executive after Chairman and CEO Richard Dugas announced
his resignation, effective May 2017, bowing to a demand from
founder and largest shareholder Bill Pulte.
Elliott Management, the activist hedge fund founded by
billionaire Paul Singer, took a 4.7 percent stake in PulteGroup
in June.
"The final candidate selection (for board's independent
directors) was the result of a fruitful collaboration and
discussion with Elliott," Dugas said.
PulteGroup appointed John Peshkin, Scott Powers and Joshua
Gotbaum as independent directors, expanding the board's size to
13.
Peshkin is a managing partner at private real estate
investment group Vanguard Land LLC, while Scott Powers most
recently was the executive vice-president of State Street Corp
. Joshua Gotbaum is a guest scholar at the Brookings
Institution.
Peshkin and Gotbaum will also join PulteGroup's previously
established CEO search committee.
Dugas said he hoped that the CEO search committee would be
able to "wrap up their work" over the next couple of months.
PulteGroup said the homebuilder and affiliates of Elliott
have agreed that Elliott will support PulteGroup's slate of
director nominees at its 2017 shareholder meeting.
PulteGroup's home sales have underperformed those of D.R.
Horton Inc and Lennar Corp in 2015, dropping 0.4
percent to 17,127 homes.
D.R. Horton's home sales rose 28 percent last year, and
Lennar's increased 16 percent.
PulteGroup also said it plans to slow land acquisition, and
use cash flows from operations to help fund repurchase of $1.5
billion of shares over the next six quarters.
Bill Pulte said in a letter addressed to shareholders that
he was satisfied with the initial progress made at PulteGroup
towards addressing a prolonged underperformance of its shares.
He, however, added that the company still had a lot of
ground to cover, especially on cost controls and boosting
volumes.
PulteGroup's share price has risen about 19 percent since
April 4, when Pulte expressed his "extreme disappointment" in
the leadership of Dugas and asked the board to speed up the
succession plan.
Elliott believes the buyback, board augmentation and
PulteGroup's current land and community investments can almost
double the stock to $35-40 per share, said a person familiar
with the hedge fund's thinking.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Michael Flaherty in
New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)