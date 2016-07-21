* Appoints 3 board directors as part of deal with Elliott

* Q2 profit rises 14 pct

* Board approves $1 bln increase in share buyback

* Shares rise 5.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)

By Ankit Ajmera and Michael Flaherty

July 21 PulteGroup Inc said on Thursday it has appointed three new directors to its board as part of a settlement deal with Elliott Management Corp, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer.

Shares of the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder rose as much as 5.3 percent to close at $21.51.

The appointment comes as the company searches for a new chief executive after Chairman and CEO Richard Dugas announced his resignation, effective May 2017, bowing to a demand from founder and largest shareholder Bill Pulte.

Elliott Management, the activist hedge fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer, took a 4.7 percent stake in PulteGroup in June.

"The final candidate selection (for board's independent directors) was the result of a fruitful collaboration and discussion with Elliott," Dugas said.

PulteGroup appointed John Peshkin, Scott Powers and Joshua Gotbaum as independent directors, expanding the board's size to 13.

Peshkin is a managing partner at private real estate investment group Vanguard Land LLC, while Scott Powers most recently was the executive vice-president of State Street Corp . Joshua Gotbaum is a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution.

Peshkin and Gotbaum will also join PulteGroup's previously established CEO search committee.

Dugas said he hoped that the CEO search committee would be able to "wrap up their work" over the next couple of months.

PulteGroup said the homebuilder and affiliates of Elliott have agreed that Elliott will support PulteGroup's slate of director nominees at its 2017 shareholder meeting.

PulteGroup's home sales have underperformed those of D.R. Horton Inc and Lennar Corp in 2015, dropping 0.4 percent to 17,127 homes.

D.R. Horton's home sales rose 28 percent last year, and Lennar's increased 16 percent.

PulteGroup also said it plans to slow land acquisition, and use cash flows from operations to help fund repurchase of $1.5 billion of shares over the next six quarters.

Bill Pulte said in a letter addressed to shareholders that he was satisfied with the initial progress made at PulteGroup towards addressing a prolonged underperformance of its shares.

He, however, added that the company still had a lot of ground to cover, especially on cost controls and boosting volumes.

PulteGroup's share price has risen about 19 percent since April 4, when Pulte expressed his "extreme disappointment" in the leadership of Dugas and asked the board to speed up the succession plan.

Elliott believes the buyback, board augmentation and PulteGroup's current land and community investments can almost double the stock to $35-40 per share, said a person familiar with the hedge fund's thinking.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)