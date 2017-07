July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved Puma Biotechnology Inc's lead drug to treat patients with a type of early-stage breast cancer.

Puma's drug, neratinib, lowers the risk of the cancer returning following initial treatment, and is the first treatment of its kind, the FDA said in a statement. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)