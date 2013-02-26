COPENHAGEN Feb 26 The chief executive of Danish
jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday denied he had
plans to take the helm at German sportswear firm Puma.
"I'm a happy and proud CEO of Pandora. I think that's all I
have to say about that," Bjoern Gulden said in a conference call
on the company's fourth quarter results.
Asked specifically if talk of a move to Puma was not true,
Gulden replied: "Yes".
German monthly Manager Magazin reported on Monday that
Gulden would take the top job at Puma.
Puma has yet to name a successor of CEO Franz Koch, who will
quit at the end of March.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Writing by Jonathan Gould in
Frankfurt; Editing by Louise Heavens)