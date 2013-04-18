UPDATE 2-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
HAMBURG, Germany, April 18 German sportswear maker Puma named Bjoern Gulden, head of Danish jewellery brand Pandora, as its new CEO on Thursday, as part of its biggest restructuring in 20 years.
"I am absolutely convinced that Bjoern Gulden is the perfect fit to lead Puma through its continuing restructuring and transformation program," Puma chairman Jean-François Palus said in a statement on Thursday.
Previous CEO Franz Koch stood down at the end of March after less than two years in charge as controlling shareholder PPR , to be known as Kering, implemented management changes at the group in a bid to halt falling profits. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
March 29 A federal judge on Wednesday granted a bid by Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to undo a class action lawsuit by manager trainees in six states who say they were unlawfully denied overtime pay.
March 29 The southern Michigan headquarters of food producer Kellogg Co were evacuated and nearly two dozen people were transported to hospital for treatment due to a Freon leak on Wednesday, fire and company officials said.