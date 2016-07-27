BERLIN, July 27 German sportswear firm Puma expects to forge even closer ties with the highest profile athlete it sponsors - Usain Bolt - if the Jamaican sprinter decides to retire after the Rio Olympics.

"If he decides not to run... I can see him do a lot for us," Puma Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden told a conference call for journalists, adding Bolt could have more time for product development or even take on a commercial role at Puma.

The six-time Olympic sprint champion, who has been sponsored by Puma since he was 15 years old, has suggested he might retire after the 2017 World Championships in London. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)