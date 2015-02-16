HERZOGENAURACH, Germany Feb 16 Puma expects prices for sportswear to rise in the euro zone next year, pointing to a strengthening dollar, Chief Financial Officer Michael Laemmermann said.

"I expect that the industry will raise prices in 2016," he told Reuters on Monday.

The sportswear industry sources the vast majority of products from Asia in U.S. dollar contracts. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Christoph Steitz)