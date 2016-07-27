BERLIN, July 27 German sportswear firm Puma reported a stronger-than-expected rise in second quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by the European soccer championships in which its sponsored player Antoine Griezmann of France was the top scorer.

Puma reported a quarterly net profit of 1.6 million euros ($1.76 million), compared to a loss of 3.3 million a year ago. Sales rose a currency-adjusted 13 percent to 827 million euros, beating average analyst forecasts for 819 million.

The firm confirmed it expects sales to grow by a high single-digit percentage this year, while it sees its gross profit margin remaining flat from last year's 45.5 percent, with operating earnings between 115 million and 125 million euros.

($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)