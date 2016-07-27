BERLIN, July 27 German sportswear firm Puma
reported a stronger-than-expected rise in second
quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by the European soccer
championships in which its sponsored player Antoine Griezmann of
France was the top scorer.
Puma reported a quarterly net profit of 1.6 million euros
($1.76 million), compared to a loss of 3.3 million a year ago.
Sales rose a currency-adjusted 13 percent to 827 million euros,
beating average analyst forecasts for 819 million.
The firm confirmed it expects sales to grow by a high
single-digit percentage this year, while it sees its gross
profit margin remaining flat from last year's 45.5 percent, with
operating earnings between 115 million and 125 million euros.
($1 = 0.9097 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)