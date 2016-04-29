BERLIN, April 29 German sportswear firm Puma confirmed on Friday a cautious outlook for sales and profitability in 2016, saying a busy sports calendar and a booming women's business should help it offset the negative impact of the strong U.S. dollar.

Puma said quarterly net profit rose 4 percent to 25.8 million euros ($29.4 million), while sales rose a currency-adjusted 7.3 percent to 852 million euros, slightly shy of average analyst forecasts for 27 million and 858 million respectively.

The firm confirmed it expects sales growth of a high single-digit rate, a gross profit margin flat compared to last year's 45.5 percent and operating earnings of between 115 and 125 million euros. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)