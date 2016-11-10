BERLIN Nov 10 German sportswear firm Puma
said its full-year operating profit should come in at
the top end of its expectations after it posted strong
third-quarter sales and earnings, helped by the Olympic success
of sprinter Usain Bolt.
Puma said sales rose 8 percent to 990 million euros ($1.08
billion), driven by growth across all regions, while net profit
almost doubled to 39.5 million euros.
It said it expects its full-year earnings before interest
and taxation (EBIT) to be in upper half of the range of 115
million to 125 million euros, reiterating a forecast for a high
single-digit rise in currency adjusted sales.
($1 = 0.9143 euros)
