* Operating income seen falling to 80-100 mln euros in 2015
* Currency takes toll in first quarter, shares fall
* Price rises slower than expected
* Bid to source more goods in Latin America
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, May 6 Puma said its profit
would be lower than expected in 2015 after the strong U.S.
dollar hit its first-quarter earnings, adding plans to
compensate through higher prices and more local sourcing were
taking longer than expected.
The German sportswear company, which brought forward its
quarterly results from Friday ahead of its annual meeting later
on Wednesday, said first-quarter net profit fell 30 percent to
24.8 million euros ($27.9 million) on sales up 13 percent to 821
million.
Puma shares traded 3.4 percent lower at 0955 GMT, compared
with a flat German small-cap index, while the stock of
majority-owner French luxury goods group Kering was
down 0.8 percent.
Many companies have been hit by big shifts in global
currency markets, with fashion players seeking to increase
prices and produce more goods in the markets where they sell
them to mitigate the impact.
The sportswear industry sources most products from Asia in
U.S. dollar contracts, but Puma makes a bigger portion of its
profits than its rivals in markets where currencies have tumbled
against the greenback like Brazil, Argentina and Russia.
A distant third in the global sportswear market behind Nike
and Germany's Adidas, Chief Executive Bjorn
Gulden said Puma also had less power to impose price rises than
its bigger competitors, particularly with wholesalers.
"The underlying business, we feel, is going in the right
direction but we are not strong enough to counter the currency
effect," Gulden told a conference call with journalists.
GOING LOCAL
Puma has spent heavily on marketing and sponsorship,
including ousting Nike as kit supplier to English Premier League
soccer club Arsenal, as it tries to restore its reputation as a
sports performance brand after it strayed too far into fashion.
Local rival Adidas said on Tuesday negative currency effects
weighed on its gross margin, but it managed to offset them with
a more favourable mix of products and prices.
Gulden said it had taken longer than expected to push
through price rises in markets like Mexico, Argentina and Russia
and efforts to source more products locally were taking time.
Puma is trying to produce, or at least assemble, as many
goods locally as possible in Brazil, while it manufactures
clothes in Mexico and has a small footwear factory in Argentina.
However, it has no local production in Russia, so it can
only counter the fall of the rouble with higher prices, cost
control and making sure its leases are denominated in euros.
Puma was only partially or not hedged at all in the
Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Russian rouble because it was
too expensive, Gulden said. It has now hedged against the rouble
for the second half of the year.
The currency hit means Puma now expects its 2015 gross
profit margin to fall 100 to 150 basis points from 46.6 percent
last year, compared with previous hopes for a slight increase.
It expects operating earnings to fall to between 80 million
and 100 million euros from 128 million in 2014.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Keith Weir)