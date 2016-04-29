* Q1 net profit, sales slightly below analyst consensus
* Currency impacts weigh, women's business performs well
* Cautious outlook for 2016 confirmed
* Shares down 2.9 pct, reversing climb earlier in week
(Recasts, adds CEO comments, share price)
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, April 29 The chief of Puma
admitted on Friday that arch rival Adidas was on a
roll due to the popularity of its retro sneakers, but he
believed a deal with singer Rihanna would help the smaller
German sportswear firm get back in the game.
The two brands have a fierce rivalry that dates back to
their foundation by two brothers who fell out in the late 1940s
in the small southern German town of Herzogenaurach.
Both have launched big marketing drives since 2014 after
struggling against fierce competition from Nike, but
Adidas has returned to form more quickly, helped by the
popularity of relaunched Superstar and Stan Smith shoes.
"Superstar and Stan Smith shoes are everywhere you go. They
are a huge growth vehicle for them," Bjorn Gulden, who took over
as Puma chief executive in 2013 and worked at Adidas earlier in
his career, told a conference call for reporters.
Compared to the much bigger Nike and Adidas, Gulden said
Puma was still struggling to get space at retailers, although
its popular retro suede sneakers and new women's products were
prompting distributors to call to ask to stock its range again.
Gulden made the comments after Puma reported quarterly net
profit rose 4 percent to 25.8 million euros ($29.4 million),
while sales rose a currency-adjusted 7.3 percent to 852 million
euros, slightly shy of average analyst forecasts.
The firm confirmed it expects sales to grow by a high
single-digit percentage this year, while it sees its gross
profit margin remaining flat from last year's 45.5 percent, with
operating earnings between 115 million and 125 million euros.
Adidas, by contrast, raised its 2016 outlook this week,
forecasting currency-adjusted sales up by about 15 percent and
net profit from continuing operations up by 15 to 18 percent.
The upbeat Adidas outlook had helped buoy Puma shares too,
but the stock was down 2.9 percent by 0831 GMT on Friday,
compared with a 0.5 percent weaker German small-cap index
.
Gulden said currency effects had slowed growth in sales and
profitability in the first quarter although the women's
business, helped by products designed by singer Rihanna, had
started to show "excellent results".
"The women's business helps on the men's side too. Rihanna
opens the door," he said.
While Puma is still battling the impact of the stronger U.S.
dollar - the currency in which it sources most products - Gulden
said it was benefiting from lower raw material prices and cost
of shipping from Asia, while managing to lift some prices.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Susan Thomas)