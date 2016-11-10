* Q3 net profit 39.5 mln euros vs poll avg 32.9 mln
* Sees 2016 EBIT in upper half of 115-125 mln eur range
* Shares up 1.4 pct
* Strong U.S. sales in last 8-10 weeks - CEO
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Nov 10 German sportswear firm Puma
reported strong third-quarter profits on Thursday, due
to tight cost controls, improved sourcing and higher prices, and
said its full-year operating profit should come in at the top
end of its expectations.
Installed by majority owner Kering in 2013, Chief
Executive Bjorn Gulden has led a gradual turnaround of a brand
that had fallen out of favour, pushing it further behind market
leaders Nike and Adidas.
Gulden has managed to revive sales growth, but improving
profitability has been made more difficult by the strong U.S.
dollar, the currency in which the sportswear industry sources
most products in Asia.
In response, Gulden has sought to impose a strict control on
costs, while increasing some prices and shifting more production
to markets like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
Those efforts bore some fruit in the third quarter, with net
profit almost doubling to 39.5 million euros, beating average
analyst forecasts for 33 million euros.
It now expects its full-year earnings before interest and
taxation (EBIT) to be in upper half of the range of 115 million
to 125 million euros, reiterating a forecast for a high
single-digit rise in currency-adjusted sales.
Puma's shares were up 1.4 percent by 0929 GMT, bringing
their gains this year to almost 11 percent, outperforming a 1
percent rise for the German small-cap index.
Gulden said new products like Ignite Dual running shoes
promoted by Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and the Fenty fashion
line designed by singer Rihanna were proving popular.
"More consumers are buying our products at full price and
retailers are therefore more satisfied with us," he said, adding
that products for women were selling particularly well.
Puma appointed Rihanna as women's creative director in 2014
as it seeks to tap into the "athleisure" trend of sports
clothing being worn as a fashion statement, also partnering with
top models like Cara Delevingne and Kylie Jenner.
Gulden shrugged off suggestions that slowing sales for both
Nike and Under Armour Inc in North America might be a
signal that "athleisure" might have peaked.
"We are coming from a low base. We are very, very happy with
the development in the U.S. in the last eight to 10 weeks
because our products are selling through. Our sales are not
slowing down, more the opposite," he told reporters.
Rival Adidas last week gave a cautious outlook for 2017
after it reported its quarterly net profit rose 15 percent on
sales up 14 percent and reiterated a forecast for 2016
currency-adjusted sales to grow at a percentage rate in the high
teens.
($1 = 0.9143 euros)
