By Sandrine Bradley

LONDON May 19 International mid and downstream energy company Puma Energy has closed $1.25 billion of revolving credit and term loan facilities, the company announced on Tuesday.

The facility is divided between a $750 million three-year tranche paying 245 bps over Libor and a $500 million one-year tranche paying 165 bps over Libor.

The deal was led by ten mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners -- ANZ, Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), Emirates NBD Capital, FirstRand Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING Bank, Natixis, Nedbank, Societe Generale CIB and Standard Bank of South Africa.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The facility has grown from $270 million in 2012 to $705 million in 2014 and now $1.25 billion, with the three-year tranche increasing from $325 million in 2014 to $750 million in 2015.

A total of 41 banks provided the new loan, compared with 29 for last year's deal.

"We are very pleased with the result of the facility and are especially encouraged by the wide range of banks that have participated, particularly from Asia Pacific and the Middle East this year," said Dirk-Jan Vanderbroeck Puma Energy's global head of corporate finance and treasury.

Puma Energy is part owned by Swiss-based commodity trading giant Trafigura and Sonangol Holding, an Angolan state-owned company. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)