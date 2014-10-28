FRANKFURT Oct 28 German sportswear company Puma said it had renewed its partnership with the Mercedes Formula One team, extending Puma unit Brandon's licensed rights for team replica and fan products.

In addition, Puma will from January 2015 become the official supplier of technical clothing and footwear as well as an official licensee of footwear, apparel and accessories, the company said on Tuesday.

Puma, which is 86 percent-owned by French luxury group Kering, said it would continue to outfit team drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with race suits and footwear. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)