* Q4 sales up 15.6 pct at 720.5 mln euros, vs poll 675 mln

* Q4 net profit more than doubles, beating consensus

* Says on track to reach 2015 sales target of 4 bln euros

* Proposes dividend of 2.00 euros, vs poll 2.28 euros

* Shares up 2.3 percent

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 German sportswear group Puma said it aimed to capitalise on soccer's Euro 2012 tournament to grow its business in the sport, when forecasting a near 10 percent rise in group sales for 2012.

Along with larger rivals Adidas and Nike, Puma has enjoyed rising sales over the past year and reported record 2011 sales of 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion), driven by demand from Asia and Latin America.

Puma said it believed it can grow sales a high single-digit percentage this year and next, and improve net profit by a mid-single-digit percentage.

Puma shares were up 2.3 percent at 1250 GMT, with Adidas up 2.7 percent. "The Puma results were good and the upcoming Euro 2012 soccer tournament means the sector is in a good spot," one trader said.

Puma said it aimed to be the number three brand in soccer, where it faces fierce competition from Adidas, Nike and Umbro.

While having signed up soccer stars such as Cesc Fàbregas of Barcelona, Puma is only providing the kits for two teams during Euro 2012 -- the Czech Republic and Italy.

"We want to grow significantly in soccer," chief executive Franz Koch said, declining to specify targets.

U.S. STILL CHALLENGING

Demand in Latin America helped the group to a fourth-quarter sales increase of 15.6 percent, Puma said, putting it on track to reach its 2015 top-line target of 4 billion euros.

Sales in the Americas region, its biggest in revenue terms, jumped 25.4 percent as customers in Latin America snapped up Motorsport goods and lifestyle products helped improve quarterly sales in the United States.

Puma said in October it needed to work harder in the United States where sales fell in the third quarter, contrasting with Adidas.

Koch said on Wednesday the U.S. market would still prove challenging for Puma in 2012, with running and training products not proving as popular as more fashionable lifestyle products.

Puma is controlled by French luxury goods group PPR , which will report 2011 results on Thursday.