FRANKFURT, June 3 German sportswear maker Puma
said it was increasing prices in Japan, one of its
biggest markets, joining other brands such as Apple Inc
in trying to offset the effects of a weakening yen on profits.
The euro has strengthened around 14 percent against the yen
so far this year, as the Japanese central bank
embarked on an agressive loosening of monetary policy to boost
the economy.
Apple last week raised the price of iPads by up to 13,000
yen ($130) at its local stores. Other companies ranging from
Tiffany & Co to Volkswagen also raised
prices.
Puma, majority owned by French luxury goods group PPR
, last month scrapped a forecast to grow operating
profit (EBIT) before special items by a low to mid-single digit
percentage in 2013 owing to weak first-quarter results in Europe
and Japan.
Japan is Puma's biggest market behind the United States,
accounting for just over 10 percent of sales, analysts estimate.
Business there also suffered due to harsh winter weather at the
start of the year, Puma said when it published its results.
"Puma will be raising prices in Japan to compensate for the
weak yen," a spokesman said on Monday, declining to provide any
more details for competitive reasons.
Local rival Adidas said while it was monitoring
the situation closely it had no plans to increase prices in
Japan.