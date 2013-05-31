BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp director R. Brad Martin buys 20,000 shares of co's stock on May 26
* Chesapeake Energy director R. Brad Martin reports open market purchase of 20,000 shares of co's stock on May 26 at $5.26/share - SEC filing
FRANKFURT May 31 German sports apparel firm Puma said it has appointed Andy Koehler from crosstown rival Adidas as its new chief operating officer, completing a new line-up for top management.
Majority shareholder PPR has shaken up management at Puma in a bid to improve profits at the group, which trails a distant third behind Nike and Adidas in the market for sports wear and equipment.
Koehler, previously head of global sourcing at Adidas, will join on June 1 and will be part of the team under new CEO Bjorn Gulden.
Gulden joins on July 1 from Danish jewellery chain Pandora .
ATHENS, May 31 Greece has received interest for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in two sites off the island of Crete from a consortium of Exxon Mobil, France's Total and Greece's Hellenic Petroleum , the energy ministry said on Wednesday.