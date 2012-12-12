Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT Dec 12 German sportswear maker Puma said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Franz Koch would step down at the end of March, by mutual agreement.
Puma, which is just over 80 percent controlled by French luxury goods group PPR, said Koch would work with the new Chairman, Jean-Francois Palus, until he leaves to secure Puma's on-going operational transformation and generate profitable growth. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.