FRANKFURT May 14 Puma expects its gross profit margin for the year to narrow by about 1 percentage point, its chief financial officer said.

"We will see continued pressure. But in my eyes the first quarter was a very extensive profit hit," Michael Laemmermann said after the group reported first-quarter results on Tuesday.

The gross profit margin narrowed by about 2 percentage points in the first quarter.

Laemmermann also said a target to reach 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in sales by 2015 no longer had priority and repeated previous comments that Puma's main aim was to improve profitability instead.

