(Corrects name of CEO in paragraph 8)
* Q2 net earnings plunge 29 pct
* Q2 sales in Europe drop 3 pct
* Cost cutting measures accelerated
FRANKFURT, July 26 German sportswear maker Puma
said it would cut the number of products it offers and
end expensive sponsorship deals as it struggles to offset a
slump in its sales in Europe and catch up to rivals in the
United States and China.
Puma, a distant third in terms of sports apparel sales
behind Nike and Adidas, has been struggling
to find its feet after focusing too heavily on fashion and last
week warned on 2012 profit after its main European customers
held back on spending.
Puma's poster boy is Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who is
under contract until the end of 2013. When the sponsorship deal
was renewed in 2010, Puma described it as the biggest
sponsorship deal in athletics by far.
It said on Thursday that sales in Europe -- which account
for just under half of its business -- dropped 3 percent, while
sales in its biggest product category, footwear, were flat.
"Management expects Puma's sales in the upcoming two
quarters to grow, albeit at a reduced pace due to the
increasingly difficult macro-economic environment and high
levels of inventory in the markets," it said in a statement.
Along with efforts to cut costs, products and endorsement
contracts, which will cost it up to 100 million euros, Puma also
said Chief Operating Officer Klaus Bauer and Chief Marketing
Officer Antonio Bertone would leave the company at the end of
the year.
Bertone was brought into the company as a 22 year-old
skateboard fanatic in the early 1990s as a freelance consultant
by previous CEO Jochen Zeitz, to help shape what was Puma's then
new Lifestyle division.
While the focus on fashion helped Puma out of its troubles
in the 1990s, it has struggled to keep pace with Nike and Adidas
in terms of high-tech performance products, something Chief
Executive Franz Koch is now trying to change.
Puma on Thursday reported second-quarter sales of 752.9
million euros ($912.8 million) and a 29-percent drop in net
earnings to 26.7 million. That follows a decline of 5 percent in
net earnings in the first quarter.
Shares in Puma, which is 80 percent controlled by French
luxury goods group PPR, were indicated down 1.2
percent.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)