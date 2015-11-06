* Q3 net profit 20 mln vs consensus for 23 mln
* CEO sees no indication Kering considering selling stake
* Solid order book allows firm to confirm 2015 guidance
* Plan to put even more focus on women consumers in future
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Nov 6 Puma is optimistic that
new products like Rihanna women's wear and running shoes
promoted by Usain Bolt could restore the German sportswear firm
to health in 2016 as it dismissed reports of a sale by majority
owner Kering.
"We will start to see an improvement in the numbers next
year," said Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden, who was appointed by
the French luxury goods group in 2013 to restore Puma's focus on
sport after sales were hurt by a shift into fashion products.
Shares in Puma were up 4.1 percent at 1015 GMT after
Bloomberg reported late on Thursday that France's Kering was
open to selling its stake after struggling for eight years to
turn Puma around. Kering declined to comment.
Noting that such reports have repeatedly surfaced in the
last year, Gulden told an earnings call he had seen no
indication Kering was poised to sell, adding he was two-thirds
of the way into a turnaround plan agreed with Kering.
After slipping further behind market leaders Nike
and Adidas, under Gulden, Puma has focused on the
world's most popular sports like soccer, running and motorsport
and launched a new drive to tap into booming sales of women's
sportwear by appointing Rihanna as creative director last year.
German rival Adidas has also given celebrities input into
product design, with collaborations with Kanye West and Pharrell
Williams helping drive strong quarterly results.
RIHANNA RANGE
Global sales of sportswear for women are growing faster than
sales to men as the "athleisure" fashion trend booms, helping
drive the rise of yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc
and power strong demand for the Adidas Originals brand.
Nike said last month it expects to almost double sales to
women by 2020, growing the business to $11 billion to account
for 22 percent of sales from almost 19 percent now.
Puma said the first shoe by Rihanna, named the "Creeper",
had sold out within hours or days it plans a full collection of
shoes and apparel in 2016.
Gulden said very positive feedback from retailers made it
optimistic for other products too like the "Ignite" shoe
promoted by Bolt, allowing it to confirm its guidance for the
full-year. Bolt will have a high profile in 2016 when he defends
his Olympic sprint titles in Rio.
Third quarter net profit fell 31 percent to 20 million euros
($22 million) on sales up a currency-adjusted 3.1 percent to 914
million, both at the low end of analyst forecasts.
Puma expects the strong dollar to push 2015 operating
earnings down to between 80 million and 100 million euros from
128 million in 2014. It said measures it has taken to counter
the currency hit, like raising prices, meant it now expected a
slightly softer drop in the gross profit margin.
The sportswear industry sources most of its products from
Asia in U.S. dollar contracts, but Puma makes a bigger portion
of profits than its rivals in emerging markets where currencies
have tumbled against the greenback.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
