FRANKFURT Oct 24 Sports apparel maker Puma
said it was looking at more cost-cutting measures as
it reported third-quarter results below expectations, hit by a
slowdown in Europe and China as well as restructuring costs.
Slowing consumer spending in Europe has already prompted
profit warnings from car suppliers to luxury handbag makers and
food retailers.
Puma itself had warned over the summer that 2012 profit
would fall far below that of last year on weak spending in
Europe, its biggest market.
It is therefore reducing its product range, trimming
organisational structures, looking at its store network and
scrapping non-lucrative sponsorship deals.
The Germany-based group, whose shoes are worn by sprinter
Usain Bolt and soccer player Cesc Fabregas, said third-quarter
sales rose to 892.2 million euros ($1.16 billion) and net profit
crashed 85 percent to 12.2 million euros. That included
restructuring costs of 80 million euros in the quarter.
That compared with analysts' forecast for sales of 906
million euros and net profit of 36.4 million.