FRANKFURT, July 18 German sportswear maker Puma warned on 2012 profit on Wednesday, saying first-half net profit dropped 13 percent due to a slow-down in business, especially in Europe.

The group said it now expected sales in 2012 to rise by around 3-7 percent, compared to a previous forecast for an increase of almost 10 percent.

Shares of Puma were indicated to open 5.8 percent lower in pre-market trade. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)