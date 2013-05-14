FRANKFURT May 14 German sports apparel firm Puma warned that the outlook for the year had worsened as weak spending in its main European market led to a bigger than expected 32 percent drop in first quarter profit.

The company, which is controlled by French luxury goods group PPR, said on Tuesday it now expected sales to fall by a low to medium single digit percentage in 2013, compared with previous expectations to meet last year's figure of 3.27 billion euros.

Puma is undergoing its biggest reorganisation in 20 years as it attempts to reverse falling profits. New chief executive Bjorn Gulden, poached from Danish jeweller Pandora, will join the company on July 1.

For the first quarter, net profits fell 32 percent to a worse than expected 50 million euros. Sales eased 2.3 percent to 782 million.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average profit of 67 million euros and sales of 787 million. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)