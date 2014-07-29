BERLIN, July 29 German sportswear firm Puma
said sales of World Cup soccer boots and national team
shirts beat its expectations as it reported second-quarter
results in line with analyst forecasts and reiterated its
outlook for 2014.
Puma said sales fell 5.8 percent to 652.2 million euros
($876.10 million), but were up 0.6 percent when stripping out
the impact of volatile currencies. Earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) fell 60 percent to 12.6 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast sales of 654 million
euros and EBIT of 10.4 million euros.
The company, which has slipped further behind sportswear
giants Nike and Adidas in recent years after
a foray into fashion, reiterated a 2014 forecast for flat
currency-adjusted sales and for EBIT and net earnings to rise by
5 percent and 3 percent respectively.
($1 = 0.7444 Euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)