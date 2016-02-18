Singer Rihanna presents a creation at the end of her show Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Rihanna, her mother Monica Fenty (L) and her brother Rajad Fenty arrive to the red carpet before the Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Rihanna attends the red carpet before the Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany Strong demand for sneakers designed by singer Rihanna helped Puma achieve higher-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter and the German sportswear firm said on Thursday it was optimistic for 2016 given a busy sports calendar.

After losing ground to market leaders Nike and Adidas, Puma is trying to tap into booming sales of women's sportswear by appointing Rihanna, famous for hits such as Umbrella, as creative director.

"The future is female ... we see more and more women across the world are doing sports," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden told a news conference. "We feel we can be the brand that owns the space between the gym and the runway."

Puma said quarterly sales rose a currency-adjusted 11.5 percent to 879 million euros ($979 million), beating average analyst forecasts for 839 million.

Earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) rose 2.6 percent to 10.9 million, also ahead of forecasts for 6.5 million, although a net loss of 4.3 million was more than the 2 million analysts had predicted.

Puma shares initially rose after the numbers but were down 1.9 percent by 1001 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent firmer German small-cap index.

Puma said footwear sales grew a currency-adjusted 11 percent, driven by strong gains in the running and training categories as well as the launch of the first Rihanna-designed shoes, punk-inspired, thick soled remakes of classic Puma suede sneakers.

Apparel grew an even-faster 15.3 percent.

Puma was long a popular fashion brand for women but fell out of favour, prompting the company to shift focus back to sports, striking deals with the likes of English soccer side Arsenal.

Its partnership with Rihanna aims to benefit from growing female participation in sport as well as the "athleisure" trend of sportswear being worn as a fashion statement.

Rihanna launched her first clothing collection for Puma last week in New York, a goth-inspired range in black and white sported by models wearing black lipstick.

Given a busy sports calendar with the Rio Olympics, European soccer championships and Copa America, Puma said it expected sales growth of a high single-digit rate, as well as improved EBIT and net earnings for 2016.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

