BRIEF-Saga Tankers bought 11 mln shares of SD Standard at NOK 0.58 per share
* Saga Tankers ASA has on 20 april purchased 11 million shares at NOK 0.58 per share
HERZOGENRAUCH, Germany Feb 20 German sportswear company Puma could sign another soccer club after its landmark deal with Arsenal last month but there is nothing on the horizon, Chief Executive Bjoern Gulden said.
"It could be that we will sign another club but nothing is imminent right now and we don't need it right now for what we are trying to do," Gulden told a news conference.
* Saga Tankers ASA has on 20 april purchased 11 million shares at NOK 0.58 per share
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all cotton no. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) above and below prior day settlement price